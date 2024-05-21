IPL: Rohit Sharma’s rant opens up right to privacy debate again

The age-old debate over the ‘right to privacy’ has cropped up once again in IPL 2024 with Rohit Sharma, the India captain, accusing Star Sports of recording his private conversation on the sidelines and airing it despite his request not to do so. The official broadcasters gave a quick rebuttal to Rohit’s allegations on Monday, 20 May - denying any such charges except showing him appealing not to record any such conversation.

In a strongly worded statement in his X handle, the former Mumbai Indians captain voiced a concern that broadcast of such private conversations between players could lead to a breakdown of trust between ‘fans, cricketers and cricket.’ No wonder, the troll army has also swung into action in laying the blame on the door of the official broadcasters – while Rohit’s reputation as an easygoing, media-friendly person has also added fuel to the fire.

It may be worthwhile to examine Rohit’s statement in light of two of the recent flare-ups on live TV during the ongoing league. The first one was earlier this month and had nothing to do with him when soon after Lucknow Super Giants were routed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the LSG owner and industrial tycoon Sanjeev Goenka was caught on camera having an animated discussion with his captain KL Rahul and head coach Justin Langer.

Now it was too juicy a footage for Jio Cinema, the digital rights partners, to ignore and their TV pundits added fuel to the fire when they pointed out that such discussions would ideally take place behind closed doors. Langer later played down the incident as a robust discussion as one would expect after any defeat in an interview and found it more akin to a ‘storm in an espresso cup.’