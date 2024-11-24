IPL auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer attract record bids

Generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants as teams expectedly went the extra mile for marquee Indian players at the mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

Iyer, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year and Delhi Capitals' icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.

Iyer was the first one to surpass Mitchell Starc as the IPL's most expensive buy with cash-heavy Punjab Kings shelling out Rs 26.75 crore for their potential captain before Pant overtook the fellow Indian by attracting Rs 25 lakh more from LSG.

Like Iyer, the southpaw is also expected to captain his new IPL team.