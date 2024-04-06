IPL: Can Jamnagar bonding session break the ice between Rohit, Hardik?

The Mumbai Indians ownership wanted their players to shift the gaze from cricket, not to speak of the Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya captaincy row, by jetting them away to their sanctuary in Jamnagar in Gujarat – which hosted the much hyped pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani.

A five-day break in their IPL schedule made it possible as the five-time champions will now be looking to turn the tide against Delhi Capitals at home on Sunday.

After a dismal start with three consecutive losses, the five-time champions immersed themselves in a medley of recreational pursuits far away from the madding crowd. In a video shared by the MI franchise, the players were seen revelling in aqua adventures and soaking in all the music and dance at a soirée arranged by the team management.

Rohit Sharma, accompanied by his family, delighted in the experience of jet-skiing while no prizes that there was an obligatory photo of the former captain and Pandya in an embrace during one of the aqua sessions.