IPL Diary: Dada is back at Eden, but fails to evoke fizz of the past

The ‘return’ of Sourav Ganguly at the Eden Gardens does not seem to evoke similar passion as that of the past with the crowd. After Delhi Capitals were not drawn to play an away game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden in the 2023 season, ‘Dada’ is back this time as the Director of Cricket for the Group – but have chosen to take a backseat in on-the-field operations.

As the stadium started filling up slowly on Monday, Ganguly was present at the ground with head coach Ricky Ponting as the Capitals boys were knocking around.

However, the former India captain seemed content in playing second fiddle – through Pant will always have him to turn to for inside information along with Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar, two of the Bengal cricketers in the franchise.

There were no prizes for guessing that Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which has a ritual of inviting a marquee cricketing personality present at the venue to ring the ceremonial bell to usher in the start of the match, would call their former president and most well known son to do the honour.