IPL final: KKR vs SRH -- the ultimate clash of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

The crunch moment is finally here. After two months of fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the Lok Sabha elections for the eyeballs, the IPL 2024 final will finally see Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns in Chennai in what has arguably become the biggest T20 game in the planet – with due apologies to the World T20.

Despite the uncertainties of this format where a franchise’s given form in an evening often makes or breaks reputations, one has to admit that two of the best sides on view have made it to the summit clash.

While KKR seemed to have turned a corner under mentor Gautam Gambhir this season and developed into the most well-rounded team in the tournament, SRH thrived on a refreshing gung ho style of batting – though often blowing a little hot and cold.

It will be their second clash in a week after the Knights had blown Sunrisers off their feet by eight wickets in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, but tomorrow will be another day. While Shreyas Iyer’s team still has the edge on paper, the final brings about several key sub-plots – from the cricketing types to the culinary ones. Here is a look at five of them:

The battle of biryani

No sooner Sunrisers confirmed their spot as the second finalist on Friday, the social media space was quick to brand the final between the two schools of biryani which rules the roost in the two respective home cities: Kolkata and Hyderabad.

While the former is noted for it’s preference for the Awadhi style of biryani, made unique with the presence of a chunky piece of potato and boiled egg, the dum biryani on the spicy side is the flavour of the City of Nizam.

No prizes for guessing that the makers of Arsalan, Shiraz in Kolkata or Paradise in Hyderabad may commission the extra plates, but the question is: whose flavour will prevail?