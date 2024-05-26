IPL final: KKR's Starc & Co. blow away Sunrisers Hyderabad for lowly 113

Mitchell Starc justified his eye-popping auction billing with a magical delivery as Kolkata Knight Riders produced a complete bowling performance to dismantle Sunrisers Hyderabad for a paltry 113 in what is turning out to be a lopsided IPL-17 final in Chennai on Sunday.

This is the lowest total by a team batting first in an IPL final as SRH were shot out in 18.3 overs.

It won't be wrong to say that KKR has one hand on their third IPL title and deservingly so after playing brilliant cricket from start to finish and the one-sided title clash is a testimony to their total domination of Season 17.

Starc (2/14), who peaked at the right time after a disappointing league phase, made full use of overcast conditions as league's break-out youngster Abhishek Sharma (2) got one that swung late, drawing him forward. The delivery eluded the outside edge of Abhishek's bat and clipped the off-bail.