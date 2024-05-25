IPL: Fraser-McGurk, Coetzee stand out among debutants in the season

The IPL 2024 is barely a day away from getting over and it’s certainly time to take stock of the new talents who have caught the imagination over the last two months. From Jake Fraser-McGurk to young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, there have been a number of debutants who could be hot properties in the mega auction for the 2025 season.

The 2022-24 cycle had been the first one with 10 teams on board and the buzz is most teams will be looking at a complete overhaul of their manpower next year. There will be certainly a premium on new talents, both homegrown and overseas, as one takes a look at the top five who have outshone others on debut:

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals): The lanky Australian could well be the hands down winner as the best debutant in the current season. Capitals, struggling bigtime at the powerplay and at the top of the order at the halfway mark of the league, had their prayers answered in the shape of McGurk as he smashed 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04, including two fifties coming in 15 balls.

An ardent admirer of David Warner, Jake believes in taking the bowlers on like him and showed an enviable ability of going through with clean hit sixes. He has been drafted as a travelling reserve with Australia’s T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies and according to Warner, it could be an invaluable experience for the youngster as the wickets there would require a bit of more patience than that of IPL.