IPL: How Will Jacks is making his mark for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

It was the turn of two young overseas professionals to set the IPL 2024 on fire last weekend. After Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk set the tempo for Delhi Daredevils on Saturday, a certain Will Jacks of Surrey spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big chase with a 41-ball century against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, 28 April.

Talk about pacing the innings, the 25-year-old who has already been quite a journeyman in franchise leagues, did it very much his own way. He laboured his way a bit for the first 50 in 31 balls but then raced to three figures in the next 10 deliveries, picking up dangerman Rashid Khan for some special treatment.

With only three wins in 10 games, RCB are not yet out of the last position in the table but two back-to-back wins – along with a one-run defeat to highfliers Kolkata Knight Riders before that when Jacks scored a counterattacking fifty – betrays a new-found character in the team. In five games, Jacks has scored 176 runs so far at a strike rate of 191.30 and though it’s unlikely that he is going to get more than the remaining four league games, the English cricketer is leaving enough early impression for the mega auction at the end of the year.

Thanking master batter Virat Kohli, with whom he was associated in a match-winning partnership, Jacks revealed how the former guided him in tackling spin. “Virat kind of helped me through my first 15 balls where I was struggling and he showed good intent which is what we had spoken about. That was really good from him and he was keeping us ahead,” Jacks told RCB teammate Cameron Green.