IPL: Is a Riyan Parag 2.0 in the making for Rajasthan Royals this year?

When a 17-year-old Riyan Parag was roped in by Rajasthan Royals six years back, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal or Dhruv Jurel were nowhere in sight.

With his peers getting a headstart in international cricket already, it may not be too far-fetched to think that the new-found hunger and maturity in the precocious Assam youngster this season can be due to the so called healthy competition.

It may be still presumptious to call him Riyan Parag 2.0 on the basis of two back-to-back matchwinning knocks in IPL 2024, but the hunger and the sense of responsibility at the new No.4 batting spot has certainly made a difference. The unbeaten 84 off 45 balls, including 25 runs in the final over from Delhi Capitals’ express bowler Anrich Nortje, showed the way he backed his abilities and made the Player of the Match choice a no-brainer on Thursday, 28 March.

A member of the Under-19 World Cup winning team in 2018, which spawned the likes of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, Parag made a promising beginning with the Royals – chipping with occasional cameos lower down the order and often providing entertainment value for the fans by breaking into the traditional Bihu dance of Assam. However, despite the team management showing inordinate faith in him, Parag could never quite grab the opportunities with both hands – the last two seasons being the most unproductive of them all.

The transformation in Parag, who is now only 22, has not gone unnoticed - though he has to build on the solid start to take it to the next level. He has got the example of Jaiswal in front of him who piled up 625 runs last season to end up fifth among the top rungetters of IPL 2023.