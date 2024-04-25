IPL: Is it time for Kolkata Knight Riders to bench Mitchell Starc?

Asked about Starc failing to do justice to his reputation so far, KKR’s new import Ramandeep Singh said at the pre-match press conference: ‘’He (Starc) is a legend and we cannot judge him on the basis of a few games. Cricket is a game of time and you need to give him that.’’ The power hitter, who has been impressive in his limited opportunities so far, assured that the Australian was available for selection.

The bedrock of the Knights’ success had been their batting strength where both the openers Sunil Narine (286 runs at a strike rate of 176.54) and Phil Salt (249 at 169.38) have been phenomenal at the top. Gentle giant Andre Russell and skipper Shreyas Iyer have also been at their elements, though the later’s strike rate had not been as impressive.

In Punjab Kings, they meet a side that has been inconsistent and despite two good finds in Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, they have floundered at the key moments and like every other year, they are all but out of play-off contention. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow have simply failed to get into the act.

They would be desperately hoping that regular skipper and veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who sat out of their last three matches with a shoulder injury, is back in action to shore up the batting to provide semblance of a challenge.