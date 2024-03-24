IPL: KKR underdog Harshit Rana steals the show under pricey Starc's nose

It was supposed to be a face-off between two of the biggest fast bowlers of the modern game with matching price tags: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Eventually, a 22-year-old uncapped pacer Harshit Rana stole the show by defending 13 runs in the last over. He emerged as an unlikely hero for Kolkata Knight Riders, raising fresh questions about the conspicuous buys in the auction.

Just ponder this: Rana, who finished with figures of 4-0-33-3 including the two prized wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed in the final over, was bought by the Knights at a base price of Rs 20 lakh as a substitute for Rasikh Salam.

The decorated Starc, on the other hand, became the most expensive player in the history of IPL when he went for Rs 24.75 crore in the Dubai auction after an intense bidding war despite having an economy rate of eight-plus in T20 format.

It was nothing short of embarrassing to see the Australian great being pummelled for sixes in the 19th over, when he went for 26 runs and eventually ended at 4-0-53-0.

Cummins, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, did marginally better to pick up the key wicket of Rinku Singh and finish with 4-0-32-1 but the question that begs to be asked whether he also merited a price tag of Rs 20.50 crores.