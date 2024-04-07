IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs to win first game this season

Hardik Pandya finally got his first win as Mumbai Indians skipper as the five-team champions logged home their first points in this year's IPL with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was Romario Shepherd's 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to an unassailable 234 for 5.