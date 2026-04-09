IPL: Rashid Khan 2.0 wants to focus on his workload, fewer variations

Rashid Khan may be just 27, but it seems that the leg-spin wizard has been around for ages. This is his 10th year in IPL (yes, that’s right) and if his Player of the Match performance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday is any indication, then the ICC T20 Player of the Decade may have begun to hit the rhythm which made him such a difficult customer to pick in a batter-dominated format as this.

The figures of 4-0-17-3, where the scalps included two good players of spin in Nitish Rana and Axar Patel, seemed a throwback to his days with Sunrisers Hyderabad when the rival batters would be just content to play out his quota of overs. However, a back injury in 2023 put the skids on his career graph and suddenly, he did not look the same bowler in IPL for past two seasons.

The Afghan journeyman, a much sought performer in franchise leagues the world over, looked predictable in IPL 2024 and the leggie bagged just 10 wickets in 12 games at an average of 36.70 as his economy-rate spiked from 7.08 to 8.40. Last year was even worse as those numbers plummeted further – only nine wickets in 15 innings, average of 57.11, and an economy of 9.34.