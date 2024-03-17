IPL: Rishabh Pant lifts the spirits as Delhi Capitals look to bounce back

The buzz over the return of Rishabh Pant may have lifted the spirits in Delhi Capitals camp, but the 2020 runners-up will need more than that as they look to turn a new leaf after a nightmarish season last year.

They had finished ninth in the table and the team management will be desperate to buck the trend when they open their campaign against Punjab Kings at Mohali next Saturday.

‘’We missed him (Pant) incredibly last year. The whole tournament missed him. Rishabh brings so much energy to the team. He’s got that smile on his face, he’s hitting the ball as good as ever and he tends to lift all of his teammates around him,’’ chief coach Ricky Ponting said a few days after the keeper-batter joined their camp in Vizag.

Speaking to the Capitals media, their assistant coach and batting specialist Pravin Amre observed: ‘’As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time, the bat swing was vintage. We have to give credit to him, the way he has worked hard throughout the year is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is.’’