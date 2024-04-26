IPL: There is a lot still left in the tank, says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

After a firm start from the openers, RCB took control with a sparkling 50 off just 20 balls from Rajat Patidar, followed by all-round efforts from Cameron Green and impact player Swapnil Singh, as well as incisive bowling from Karn Sharma.

Du Plessis, not in the best of form this season, appreciated the fighting abilities of his boys over the last couple of matches culminating in a convincing win. “We have worked really hard for the last two games to get to this point. We have scratched, we have fought, and everyone can say that they feel like they have given everything, so we deserve this feeling. We are all sitting here feeling we are proud of our work but there is a lot left in the tank,” the South African veteran said.

Praising Patidar’s innings, which contained as many as five sixes, Malolan said: “Rajat, high-quality innings. It felt like the pitch was spinning a bit, keeping a bit low, but you made it look like we were playing on a concrete pitch.”

“You got us to a stage where even if we lost a couple of wickets we were ahead of the game. To me, that was one of the most important phases of the game and you stood up like the champion you are.”

Patidar felt that the win had created a good environment and Swapnil agreed. “Obviously, when you win a game, the tempo in the team changes. Everyone feels good. Last two games also, we actually missed by a small difference. So, yeah, everyone would be happy, obviously, but, yeah, still a long way to go. One game at a time,” Swapnil added.