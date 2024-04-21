IPL: Virat Kohli fumes in a sultry Eden; Knights hold their nerves in thriller

‘Temperature: 40 degrees centigrade, feels like 44,’ an online search said about the weather when the rival captains went out to toss at the highly billed Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bengaluru match at the Eden on Sunday.

For the second week in a row, the ongoing heat wave in the city made it quite an ordeal for the players and the 55,000-odd fans who braved the conditions.

This time around, what lured them was as much an opportunity to see the Knights maintain the momentum which they had built earlier in the season as it was to watch Virat Kohli in action.

While the hosts returned to their winning ways with a fifth win in seven games in a last-ball thriller by one run, the master batter looked extremely disappointed at his soft dismissal after being caught and bowled off a full toss by Harshit Rana.

Like M.S.Dhoni, Kohli enjoys a special place in the hearts of KKR fans – and a clear reflection of that was in the sizeable number of RCB shirts making their way to the historic venue.

Once again, a lot rested on the shoulders of Orange Cap holder Kohli as they were chasing 223 on a wicket where strokeplay was not always easy. He picked up a profligate Mitchell Starc for a six over mid wicket and looked well poised for a big score till the dismissal came in a strange manner.