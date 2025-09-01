IPL: What made Rahul Dravid leave Rajasthan Royals after only a season?

The sudden exit of Rahul Dravid as head coach of Rajasthan Royals after just one season at the helm has thrown up more questions than answers – apart from highlighting the dangers of surviving in the IPL ecosystem. While it’s been not a very well kept secret that the former India coach had not been on the same page with the ownership on a few strategic issues, a brazen observation from an IPL insider has only stoked the fire.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers, an IPL giant and familiar with the dynamics of the league for years did not pull back any punches: “I don’t know what exactly happened there. It sort of sounds to me like an owner’s call. They gave him an option to have a broader role in the team, which he turned down.

‘’Maybe he was upset and still wanted to be in that dugout. Maybe it was his call. We don’t know, but we’ll find out in the future,” said the Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart. While the South African’s jurisdiction to comment on a boardroom decision of the Royals may be questioned, the IPL is no stranger to big names and reputation being cast aside in a huff for their inability to produce the results. While Dravid’s move is now official, there is also a strong buzz that Zaheer Khan is poised to relinquish the mentor’s role after just one season with Lucknow Super Giants.