IPL: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow’s 155.8 kmph pace sensation?

‘155.8 KPH Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!’ The X-post of Dale Steyn, the speed merchant of South Africa, says it all about the impact rookie Mayank Yadav created in the cricket fraternity on Saturday.

The 21-year-old made a sensational debut in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants when he clocked 155.8 kmph, the fastest delivery of the season in his second over against Punjab Kings, as he wrecked havoc to become the Player of the Match with figures of 4-0-27-3.

It was a magical evening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the Delhi lad, bought by LSG at a base price of Rs 20 lakh in 2022 auction, which brought back memories of Umran Malik bursting onto the scene two years back for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Malik, the Jammu & Kashmir speedball, had clocked 154.8 kmph and there were cries for him to be fast-tracked into the Indian team, but he went on to lose the fizz somewhat next year.