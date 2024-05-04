IPL: Why are Mumbai Indians reduced to a shadow of themselves this year?

The aura of invincibility around Mumbai Indians, five-time champions in IPL, is certainly a thing of the past now. Their 24-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night, which ended a 12-year jinx for the later at the fortress of Wankhede, meant the Mumbai Paltan are as good as out of reckoning for a shot at the play-offs.

A shambolic campaign, which saw Hardik Pandya’s team losing eight of their 11 league matches so far, sees them languishing at ninth position so far with Royal Challengers Bengaluru bringing up the rear after having played a match less. They have seen worse during their journey though – having endured a 10th-place finish in the 2022 season – before bouncing back to at least make the playoffs in 2023.

What exactly has been the bane of the team which had won the title last time behind closed doors in Dubai in 2020 during the pandemic? This season, Pandya had certainly been the fall guy both as the new captain and allrounder as he failed to inspire enough confidence and was a caricature of himself in the post-match interviews but let’s face it – it’s been a collective failure on the part of the team.

If Pandya had looked as a street smart captain in the last two seasons for Gujarat Titans, something which also convinced the BCCI top brass that he could be India’s potential T20 leader for the future, the fact one under-estimated was leading Mumbai Indians brings it’s own share of pressure and expectations. Things started going wrong for him from the first match itself when he brought himself on instead of throwing the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah while the batting order had looked confused and without a gameplan.