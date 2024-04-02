IPL: Will the hate wave against Hardik Pandya revive Mumbai Indians?

The boos at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, 1 April, as soon as Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya’s name was called out, caught TV pundit Sanjay Manjrekar so much by surprise that he shouted ‘behave’ on the microphone. The aversion about the new skipper at their bastion showed once again that the Mumbaikars have still not been able to take the move to replace Rohit Sharma in their stride.

Why is it that everyone simply loves to hate Pandya, the man who could well have been captaining India in the T20 World Cup in a few months’ time? The knee-jerk reaction on the part of the Mumbai Paltan fans at the removal of Rohit in November 2023 was understandable – but to carry it to the level where it has reached now is pure hooliganism which one thought was best suited in some pockets of European football fandom.

If the footage of a Pandya fan being beaten up mercilessly by a part of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week was appalling, wait till you hear this one – a 63-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend and his nephew for the ‘crime’ of celebrating the dismissal of the ‘Hitman.’ An unconfirmed report, but one feels such acts could be a reflection of the intolerant society that we have become in recent times.

Let’s face it, there have been precedents of iconic players’ removal in the hire-and-fire world of franchise cricket but none has been subjected to such vile abuse that the Indian allrounder or his wife Natasha have been subjected to. The biggest one of them was possibly releasing the larger-than-life Sourav Ganguly by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2011 auction and replacing him with Gautam Gambhir – who had gone on to script a glorious phase of the KKR’s journey so far.