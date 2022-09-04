Is BCCI being unfair in barring Indian cricketers from foreign leagues?

Even avid IPL watchers may have missed the news that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently vetoed IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings’s plan to appoint Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor of Jo’burg Super Kings, which CSK has acquired, for the proposed T20 franchise league in South Africa beginning early next year.

It was only a mentor’s role, but the BCCI argued that Dhoni was still an active cricketer—he hasn’t yet retired from the IPL—and can, therefore, cannot take any part in any overseas league. Clearly, the world’s richest cricket board will not stomach any ‘brand dilution’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI’s biggest cash cow for more than a decade.

BCCI’s decision to not allow the so-called active players to participate in overseas leagues, even if they are not in the reckoning for the national side (leave alone a central contract), has caused a lot of heartburn among former stars— the likes of Suresh Raina or Irfan Pathan—who have served the country well and were counting on a stint overseas.

Barely a season back, BCCI didn’t allow the charismatic Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement, play for Punjab, and possibly force himself back into reckoning at the IPL. BCCI argued that Yuvi had been granted an exception to play in Canada T20 League as a retired player and the Board didn’t want to set a ‘precedent’ of retired players changing their mind!

If the BCCI is so determined to not allow Indian players to try their luck in overseas leagues, how does it allow practically all IPL franchise owners to acquire teams in the UAE International League T20 and the South African T20 League early next year?

The acquisitions obviously allow IPL franchise owners to increase the global valuation of their brands and, in turn, help the cash-rich IPL league have an even bigger footprint in the game, but there is nothing in it for the Indian cricketer.