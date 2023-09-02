Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya guide India to 266 after opening blows from Afridi

The wonderful rescue act of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a fiery opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi to post a healthy 266 against Pakistan in their Asia Cup match here on Saturday.

Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) kept Pakistan bowlers at bay with a 138-run fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to give their side a fine chance to make a winning start to the tournament.

They joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to reduce India to 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

In a sense, it was a rather unfamiliar job for both Pandya and Kishan, who generally love to give a wallop to the bowlers.

But the conditions at Pallekele, which always had a lick of drizzle, and a high-octane bowling attack meant that the Indian pair would have to curb their shot-making instincts.

They had to be precise in the selection of each shot, and needed to be extra patient.