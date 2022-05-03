Jasprit Bumrah in Sri Lankan great Jayawardene's dream T20 Top-5 picks

Sri Lankan legend and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Famer, Mahela Jayawardene has nominated Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, England's Jos Buttler and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the first-five players he would pick if he were in charge of selecting a dream T20 side.



The Mumbai Indians head coach has also said that he would like to call on West Indian stalwart Chris Gayle if he could choose one star at their prime to join the dream T20 side.



Jayawardene told the ICC Review that Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan was an ideal spinner who could bat lower down the order. Rashid has so far played 58 T20I and taken 105 wickets at 12.92 runs a piece, with an economy rate of slightly above six.



"For me the bowlers are the most important aspect of T20 cricket and Rashid Khan is a proper spinner that can bat," Jayawardene said. "He is a very good No. 7 or No. 8 batter and you can use him in different circumstances depending on your combinations. He can also bowl in different phases of an innings like during the powerplay, the middle overs and also at the death he is not a bad option depending on the conditions, so Rashid would be my first pick."



For tall Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi, whose current ICC T20I Bowling Ranking is 10th, Jayawardene said, "I am going to go with two more bowlers actually and the first one is going to be a left-armer in Shaheen Afridi."



Afridi has so far played 40 T20Is, taking 47 wickets at an average of 24.31, with an economy of 7.75. He also had a remarkable ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.