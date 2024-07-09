Jimmy Anderson: Ready for one final spell at Lord’s, where it all began

When Anderson announced in May that the upcoming first Test against the Caribbeans would be his last, not many eyebrows were raised.

His last away Test series against India ended in a whimper, as not only did England lose it 4–1 despite a promising start, the veteran admitted to missing his ‘last dance’ with Virat Kohli as the former India captain gave the series a skip for other personal priorities.

While he managed to keep his date with the 700th Test wicket in somewhat conducive conditions in the final Test at Dharamsala, the fizz was somewhat missing.

The choice before the England think tank was clear: Going forward, they needed to look beyond Anderson, as by the time the next Ashes came around, he would be 43.

There is also a feeling among many that he had let go of a glorious opportunity to walk into the golden sunset in style, alongside his partner-in-crime Stuart Broad, who signed off from all forms of cricket after the Ashes ended in a 2–2 draw at The Oval in November 2023.

Broad, who finished on 604 wickets from 167 Tests, revealed in his autobiography Broadly Speaking later that he made up his mind to call time on his career after a chat with his friend and old captain Alastair Cook, relying on his sage advice.

Anderson, then so tantalisingly poised for the 700-wicket haul (which makes him currently the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne), duly kept his date with that milestone before he was put on notice by the ‘three big dogs’ in May. In a private meeting convened between him and Rob Key, the England men’s managing director, Test coach Brendon McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes, Anderson was told that it was time for them to look beyond him.