Khawaja’s Sabr: Will it open up a Sandpapergate 2.0 for the Aussies?
Mitchell Starc sticks to their joint statement five years back; Cricket Australia not to reopen probe
If the final stretch of Usman Khawaja’s international career turned him into a polarising figure with his revelations about Islamophobia in Australian cricket and activism on the genocide in Gaza, the graceful southpaw seemed to have left his best for the last. His upcoming autobiography Sabr (Arabic for patience or endurance) has, quite ironically, come down like a sabre on his country’s cricketing establishment.
What has had an immediate impact is his allegation in an extract from the memoir, which reopens the infamous 2018 ‘Sandpapergate' scandal by alleging that ‘’all of us’’ in the Australian team knew about the ball-tampering. However, only three players—the then skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft—had suffered lengthy bans with Smith being stripped from captaincy and Warner never considered for a leadership role again.
It was a damning blow on the reputation of both Smith and Warner but interestingly, the senior bowlers’ quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon had denied any knowledge of the incident in a joint statement in 2021. A version, difficult to digest as the pace bowlers were meant to be the beneficiaries of the scruffing up of the ball for reverse swing—but they received a clean chit from Cricket Australia after a probe which Warner has called "rushed and botched".
Much as some of the critics and public reactions accused Khawaja of deliberately timing these ‘leaks’ to drive book sales and the then coach Darren Lehmann questioning what stopped the opener from raising the issue soon after, it has stirred up the Australian camp again. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, while ruling out a fresh inquiry into the incident, said on Tuesday that Cummins will be speaking to the media in the coming days or weeks.
What has lent credence to Khawaja’s allegations was his opening partner Warner calling the allegations 100 per cent true. ‘’It’s been eight years since I’ve spoken on the topic and Uzzy, I throw my full support behind you,’’ said the now retired Warner. ‘’I thank you for what you’ve done. It’s 100% accuate what you have said.
‘’Now everyone wants to know the truth, it’s out there. People wanted to know it, you’ve come out and said it, and now people are saying why eight years on, talking about selling a book. This is Usman’s story, this is what Usman believes. Uzzy wrote down every single thing from that day on. Uzzy, thank you,’’ Warner said.
Khawaja, on his part, clarified that he did not speak out while actively playing at the highest level because he didn’t want to ‘’break ranks’’ and face severe institutional backlash. The last is yet to be heard on the subject with Australia set to face England in a white ball series, comprising of three ODIs and five T20Is at home from Friday. English media—in particular—will not let go of this opportunity to grill the Aussies while Khawaja’s disclosure may also put them under some pressure during the away Ashes next year.
Meanwhile, Starc fielded questions on the subject last week on Thursday: ''As far as our statement said, we weren't aware of things being taken on the field. That's where I will leave it. I will be sticking to what I said five years ago, so clearly there are differing versions from different people.''
As far as our statement said, we weren't aware of things being taken on the field. That's where I will leave it. I will be sticking to what I said five years ago, so clearly there are differing versions from different peopleMitchell Starc
Examples of sporting biographies in general—and cricket in particular—kicking up a lot of heat and bust abound as they sell more. Ricky Ponting, in his autobiographical At Close of Play, questioned Sachin Tendulkar’s fairness and statement during the infamous 2008 Monkeygate scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds or someone like Shane Warne called his captain Steve Waugh as one of the most ‘selfish’ cricketers in his no-holds-barred book Uncensored.
However, Khawaja’s disclosure is of a different nature as he is casting aspersions on Australia’s winning methods once again—not to speak putting the scanner back on Cummins, a successful Test captain and national icon now.