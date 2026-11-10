Khawaja’s Sabr: Will it open up a Sandpapergate 2.0 for the Aussies?

If the final stretch of Usman Khawaja’s international career turned him into a polarising figure with his revelations about Islamophobia in Australian cricket and activism on the genocide in Gaza, the graceful southpaw seemed to have left his best for the last. His upcoming autobiography Sabr (Arabic for patience or endurance) has, quite ironically, come down like a sabre on his country’s cricketing establishment.

What has had an immediate impact is his allegation in an extract from the memoir, which reopens the infamous 2018 ‘Sandpapergate' scandal by alleging that ‘’all of us’’ in the Australian team knew about the ball-tampering. However, only three players—the then skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft—had suffered lengthy bans with Smith being stripped from captaincy and Warner never considered for a leadership role again.

It was a damning blow on the reputation of both Smith and Warner but interestingly, the senior bowlers’ quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon had denied any knowledge of the incident in a joint statement in 2021. A version, difficult to digest as the pace bowlers were meant to be the beneficiaries of the scruffing up of the ball for reverse swing—but they received a clean chit from Cricket Australia after a probe which Warner has called "rushed and botched".

Much as some of the critics and public reactions accused Khawaja of deliberately timing these ‘leaks’ to drive book sales and the then coach Darren Lehmann questioning what stopped the opener from raising the issue soon after, it has stirred up the Australian camp again. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, while ruling out a fresh inquiry into the incident, said on Tuesday that Cummins will be speaking to the media in the coming days or weeks.