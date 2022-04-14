KKR's Tim Southee named New Zealand's player of the year for 2021

Southee has taken 338 Test wickets -- 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder the award is named after, Hadlee.



"It's a huge honour to win such a prestigious award," Southee said, speaking from KKR's base in Mumbai. "Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it's certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year."



"While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time.



"It's been great to be a part of this period and being able to win games for our country which is something that's very special," he said on the occasion.