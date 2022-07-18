Kohli hails Team India's brilliant run chase following series win against England

Laxman said the partnership between Pant and Pandya helped India make a comeback into the third ODI against England.



"A fantastic chase to win the ODI series. The partnership between @RishabhPant17 & @HardikPandya7 was a phenomenal comeback. Very pleasing to see India dominate on English soil. Congratulations and take a bow," Laxman posted on a social media platform.



England folded up for 259 in the 46th over and India chased down the target in only 42.1 overs to win the series 2-1. Pant guided India to the win scoring his first ODI century in the process.