ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav’s rendezvous on home turf

A key sub plot to the highly billed India vs England match in Lucknow on Sunday, 29 October, has to be the homecoming of sorts for Kuldeep Yadav.

And the wicket at the new Ekana Stadium, which has acquired the reputation of playing slow and low, can be an ally for the left-arm wrist spinner, making it a memorable affair.

In a way, Kuldeep Yadav has been extraordinarily fortunate for an Uttar Pradesh player.

His state has produced several World Cup-winning team members like Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla (2011), as well as R.P. Singh (2007 World T20), but none could enjoy the sense of occasion from playing a World Cup match at home.

Born in Kanpur, located 85 kilometres away from the capital city of Lucknow, Kuldeep learnt the ropes at childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey’s academy at the Rovers ground.

However, with Green Park in Kanpur being out of the reckoning to host international matches, an impressive list of international players from the state — from Mohammad Kaif to Bhuvneshwar Kumar — have missed the joy of playing on home ground.