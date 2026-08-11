Lanka Tests: Sarfaraz, still an outsider to make the playing XI ahead of Jurel

The recall of Sarfaraz Khan for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka on Sunday evening gave one a feeling of vindication that the Mumbai batter has got his due after being left in the cold for one and-a-half years. A leaner and bubbly Sarfaraz has joined the squad in Colombo ahead of the first Test in Galle from Saturday (15th August), though doubts persist as to whether he can make it to the playing XI.

For those who have been tracking the curious case of Sarfaraz ever since his impressive Test debut against England at home in 2024, there is no doubt that he would always have to walk the extra mile to get a look-in – unless last minute injuries force the team management’s hand. The stars aligned for the 28-year-old this time, albeit due to the unfortunate toe injury of Sai Sudarshan that Sarfaraz was sent the SoS as a back-up middle order batter known to be a proficient player of spin.

Interestingly, when Sai failed to meet the fitness deadline for the series, a media report had projected Ruturaj Gaikwad as the likely alternative. However, the Maharashtra batter had a poor run in the India A series with scores of 22, one and 13—which meant the selectors had to look beyond the A squad for a replacement. There was another option on the table in young Shaikh Rashid, the 21-year-old who has been on the selection committee’s radar for some time. He was also part of the India A squad and scored 45, 63 and 20 in his three innings.