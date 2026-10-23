Lanka vs England: Are the 400-plus chases saving or killing the ODIs?

‘’When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it’s not fair for the bowlers. So we’ve got to give something to the bowlers so there’s at least something which the bowlers can work with,’’ he had observed.

Interestingly enough, Gambhir seems to have no prejudice about the 400-plus totals as such – all he wants is to give the bowlers a fighting chance so that there is a bit more balance in the action. There is this perennial debate about what makes for an ideal 50-overs contest: one of India’s biggest ODI wins came in the early part of the new millennium when the likes of Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh took them over the line to overhaul a 325-run target against England in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final at the Lord’s. Cut to the 2011 ICC World Cup final at the Wankhede, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni & Co held their nerves to chase down a 272-run target against the Lankans.

Hence, there can be no caveat on the benchmark of totals. A certain school of thought believes that such no-holds-barred, aggressive batsmanship is necessary to keep the format marketable and culturally relevant to a generation raised on high-scoring T20s. Point taken, but do you really need 859 aggregate runs scored on a featherbed (Sri Lanka-England) to keep the excitement alive of it can be counterproductive?

It remains to be seen whether such high-scoring chases, often aided by dew that favours the chasing side, can sustain audience interest over nearly eight hours. However, things could look quite different a year from now, during the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, where one hopes to see pitches offering steep bounce and good carry. Only time will tell!