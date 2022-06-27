Making of Champions: Structural changes in MP cricket that led to Ranji triumph

There was solid resistance from some quarters against Pandit's appointment as he is believed to be a stubborn man and autocratic as some would allege.



"Actually, some people thought that a guy like Chandu, who has no baggage or agenda will stall everyone with vested interest and hence didn't want him. But better sense prevailed, said Jagdale, who did have a role in convincing the establishment.



The first thing that Pandit did was to co-opt himself in selection committee meetings, from senior to all age-groups. He made it clear that he will watch matches of U-19, U-25 along with his core assignment of Ranji Trophy team.



This was for trying to understand the history and present.



MP teams over the years have been plagued by internal association politics which became detrimental to choosing a solid team.



There would be five or six quality players but selectors would succumb to request of officials and include players of inferior quality which affected the team balance.



Pandit took the team sheet and red-marked all those players who have played less than 10 matches in last five seasons.



"If you are playing six games in six seasons and happy to just carry the drinks, sorry boss, you are not in my scheme of things. I removed all such players, who are happy to be in the fringes. I wanted players, who are always ready to play in the eleven," Pandit said.



So the solution was to sit in the selection meetings and not to disrespect selectors, Pandit would come with a sheet of paper and give 15 names he felt can play any game at any time. That was the second guiding principle.



Did it hurt selectors' egos? Of course it did but for once they swallowed it for the greater good of the state team and result is there for everyone to see.



How did this work? Well, MP missed four frontline pacers Avesh Khan (national duty), Ishwar Pandey (injury), Puneet Datey (literally out of semis and didn't play final) and IPL sensation Kuldeep Sen (not fully fit before final).



Gourav Yadav and Anubhav Agarwal were basically fifth and sixth choice seam bowlers, who choked Mumbai in the final.



This is the bench strength he created getting rid of below-average players.



The third principle was about creating a future and he found a young captain in Aditya Shrivastava, who was ready to become a sponge and soak in all information and implement his tactics to the T'.



In a bigger team, the skipper would apply his own mind but here but Aditya was ready to surrender.



It was his eye for talent that got him an 18-year-old Akshat Raghuvanshi during an age-group trial game where he decided to become an umpire .



Raghuvanshi was plumb leg before during the match but a few of his shots had impressed Pandit so much that he didn't give him out .



He wanted to watch him more and by the end of the game had decided that he is ready for Ranji Trophy.



Raghuvanshi is already a part of U-19 NCA and if there is an India U-19 assignment this year, he would be a part of that set-up.