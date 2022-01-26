Malinga set to take over as Sri Lanka's fast bowling consultant: Report

Former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga is set to become the fast bowling consultant coach of the national cricket team after the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee recommended his name to Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) Executive Committee.



The 38-year-old Malinga, who played for more than a decade for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians, will oversee the Sri Lankan team's preparations for the upcoming T20I tour of Australia, where the side will play five matches, a report in the The Island said on Wednesday.



While Malinga is one of the most successful T20 bowlers in the world due to his sling-shot action and is a Sri Lankan icon, his appointment has reportedly not gone down well with several stakeholders of the game in the country.