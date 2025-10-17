Meet Lalchand Rajput: Backroom man of India’s 2007 win to UAE’s joyride

The 20-member field for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka were completed on Thursday with the UAE grabbing the final spot – emerging as the third team from the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier after Nepal and Oman. It’s an endorsement for the associate country’s growing credentials in the shortest format, but what often passes under the radar is the contribution of an Indian coach in their journey.

The UAE, which has carved a niche for itself as the only associate member nation to be a major host of international cricket for more than a decade, is the new port of call for journeyman Lalchand Rajput. Now 63, the former Indian opener’s high point as a coach was winning the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa under a young Mahendra Singh Dhoni while he had taken up many a challenging assignment after that with the likes of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

‘’It surely gives a great feeling of satisfaction. When I accepted the offer from UAE, I had set three goals for the team - to qualify for the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup. The boys have managed to tick the first two boxes and now the target has to be the 2027 event,’’ remarked Rajput, who played two Tests and four ODIs in the mid eighties.