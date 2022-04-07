Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it further stated.



In case of Bumrah, there was no financial penalty and only a warning.



"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL' Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.



For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.