No downtime for Patidar, RCB mates as domestic T20 season begins

There is hardly any downtime for the top bracket of Indian cricketers as in less than a week of the IPL 2026 concluding, they are back in business. While members of the Test team, including skipper Shubman Gill have converged in Mullanpur for the one-off contest against Afghanistan from Saturday, the winning captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Rajat Patidar – wasted no time to lead his team in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026.

The start to his state’s own league was not exactly an ideal one for Patidar, captain of Gwalior Cheetahs, as they suffered a whopping 92-run defeat to Ujjain Falcons in the MPL opener in Indore on Wednesday. Patidar, whose leadership in RCB and ultra-aggressive approach in batting played it’s part in back-to-back titles for his team, was dismissed cheaply for 11.

The Cheetahs, who made a semi-final exit in MPL last season, will look to hit the winning ways quickly. Shaking off the fatigue of crisscrossing the country to play the marathon IPL over last two months, Patidar said on the eve of the game: ‘’ It’s always a special feeling to come back and play in Madhya Pradesh. The last couple of months have been memorable, but every new tournament brings fresh challenges and fresh motivation. The MPL has become an important platform for cricket in the state and I’m excited to once again represent the Gwalior Cheetahs.’’