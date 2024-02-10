Now that there is closure on Virat Kohli, let him be…

Finally, there is a closure on the debate over Virat Kohli’s availability for the whole of England Test series on Saturday. It’s time, then, to let him be and plan for the three Tests ahead without the master batter.

It was not really a surprise that the former captain would give this series a pass, with indications of it available across the national media – including National Herald (6 February 2024).

For the first time in 13 years ever since Kohli made his Test debut, he has given an entire Test series a skip and given his affinity for the longer format of the game – one can safely vouch for the fact that his ‘personal reasons’ are serious than he and wife Anushka Sharma spending some family time overseas.

There is no gainsaying that Indian batting, which for sure wants to look beyond the experienced hands like the in-form Cheteshwar Pujara, will be missing Kohli’s solidity and hunger for the tall scores in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.