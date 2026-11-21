‘’I have been trying to think about my approach in New Zealand for the last six to seven months as I haven’t played here. I reached much earlier and used the time to practice at the nets – though I didn’t get much runs for India A in the tour game,’’ remarked Rahul with his trademark equanimity. While he kept his date with the century, captain Shubman Gill fell in the nervous Nineties and Devdutt Padikkal underlined his credentials to be a permanent fixture for the No.3 spot after much dithering.

The way the wicket eased out from second day onwards may have made the job of the Indian top order a bit easier in pursuit of their invaluable first innings lead, but it does nothing to take away the credit from them. The unhurried approach of Rahul, who had been a part of the ODI side in New Zealand for the first three games before parting ways with them alongwith Gill to prepare for the Test series, was a testimony to his adaptability and hallmark in the evolution as KL Rahul 2.0.

If it’s somewhat unbelievable that a player of his calibre is yet to reach the 40-mark in his Test average, the Banglaorean himself was responsible to a degree for the self-doubt and pressure he invited upon himself. The phrase late bloomer may not quite sit with someone as gifted and prolific like him, but it may be more apt to say that Rahul had rediscovered himself in the longer format as an opener with a flawless 129 at the Lord’s in 2021.

The two cenutries at Centurion in South Africa in subsequent tours, followed by one at the Leeds last year and now the one at Basin Reserve reflects how the man is getting into a zone each time he gets his eyes in. ‘’There is plenty more to come from me,’’ said Rahul – and that can only augur well for the Indian fans.