ODI series: How Mitchell & Co cracked the Indian code at their backyard

If the Indian fans thought that the Rajkot defeat in the second ODI was a wake-up call, they were in for a rude jolt. Armed with a meticulous plan, the below-strength Kiwis found a way to crack the Indian code to follow up on their 3-0 whitewash in the Test series here in 2024 to show that the Men in Blue were beatable in this format at home.

Less than a week back, the wily Ravi Ashwin had sounded an alarm on his YouTube channel about how the Kiwis always appeared to be an analytically driven side – which explains their impressive track record in the Indian sub-continent. “A lot of the top teams aren’t very analytically driven. New Zealand is a very analytically driven side. I hope to sit down with them and observe their planning; I am even willing to pay money for it if needed. The way they execute their plans, I would pay to sit in their team meetings to understand how they go about it,” the decorated off spinner, one of the best cricketing minds himself, said.

The series decider at Indore again showed why – though it would not have been possible but for the gamechanging partnership between Daryl Mitchell, the nemesis for India, and the spunky Glenn Phillips. Neither of them may have the grace or class of a Kane Williamson, but their plan to neutralise the Indian spinners, especially dangerman Kuldeep Yadav, and understanding of Indian conditions paved the way for their first-ever ODI series win in India after seven defeats.