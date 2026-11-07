ODI series: Tall and fiery, Gurnoor makes his case for 2027 World Cup

It’s still early to say whether Gurnoor Brar will be on the flight to South Africa for the 2027 ICC World Cup, but the Punjab paceman is certainly making a strong case for it. The wickets in New Zealand, with the extra bounce and carry, are proving to be an ally for his kind of bowling as Gurnoor turned up with a Player of the Match award in the second ODI in Wellington on Saturday.

A 10-2-30-4 haul is a just reward for the 25-year-old, following up on his three for 44 in Auckland as the Men in Blue escaped to a four-run win under the Duckworth Lewis method—taking a crucial 2-0 lead in the series. What’s even more striking is the manner in which the new-look pace attack of Arshdeep-Nabi-Brar-Kamboj had been hunting in a pack in the first two matches, more than making up for the absence of regulars like Mohammed Siraj, Harishit Rana or a Prasiddh Krishna.

The overcast conditions were tailormade for the new ball bowlers as India skipper Shubman Gill had no hesitation in putting the hosts in to bat after winning the toss. The pace troika, led by Arshdeep, were on the money and Gurnoor wreaked havoc with his double strike in the 20th over when he bounced out two of their most experienced Kiwi customers—Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips off successive short balls.