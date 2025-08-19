ODI World Cup: Great expectations, as the Women in Blue unveil their squad

Mithali Raj, the iconic women’s cricketer and captain of the Women in Blue — the team which fell agonisingly short of winning the ODI World Cup in the 2017 final against England — knows what it means to be so-near-yet-so-far. So do Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, captain and deputy of the 15-member Indian squad named on 19 August, Tuesday, for the showpiece that is returning to India for the first time since 2013.

The 2025 edition, which kicks off with the hosts taking on Sri Lanka in the opener on 30 September, will also be the first senior ICC women’s event in the Subcontinent since the 2016 T20 World Cup.

India has hosted the Women’s ODI World Cup thrice before — 1978, 1997 and 2013; but it returns at a time when the sport has grown exponentially, with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams and some of the top cricketers emerging as big brands.

The onus will then be on Harmanpreet & Co. to set the record straight at home — a factor which can help, but also adds pressure.

Speaking at a 50-day countdown event more than a week back in Mumbai, Raj’s cautious optimism therefore made sense: “We’ve come close twice (2005 and 2017), but never lifted [the cup]. Winning at home would be special, not just for the players but for every fan,” she told the ICC website, highlighting how the victory could inspire future generations of women cricketers.