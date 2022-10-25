Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering right after infamous Cape Town Test

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball tampering in the Johannesburg Test just a few days after the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal in Cape Town that rocked world cricket in 2018.

The fallout of the Cape Town Test, the third of the four-match series, had been huge.

Then captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were slapped with a one-year international ban while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia for their role in the scandal. It also prompted a cultural review into Australian cricket.

However, Paine claimed in his new book that the Proteas indulged in ball tampering in the fourth Test at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

"I saw it happen in the fourth Test of that series, Paine wrote in his new autobiography 'The Paid Price.'