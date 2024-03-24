Pak pace sensation Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, might play T20 WC

Controversial Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has decided to come out of international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.

Amir, who was banned from cricket for five years between 2010 to 2015 on spot-fixing charges and was also briefly jailed for his crime, had retired in 2021 from all forms of international cricket.

However, he has kept on playing in T20 leagues across the globe and now the new PCB regime under chairman Mohsin Naqvi has convinced him to take back his retirement.