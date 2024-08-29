Pakistan cricket faces new low because of one man, alleges Imran Khan

An embarrassing defeat at the hands of Bangladesh will playing on their minds as Pakistan look to square the series in the second and final Test, beginning at Rawalpindi on Friday, 30 August. The last few days had seen the former stars coming down heavily on their current form – with former prime minister Imran Khan weighing in a rare tirade.

The chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, who is now lodged in Adiala Jail, is not known to be very vocal about his country’s cricketing fortunes in recent times. However, the charismatic captain of their 1992 World Cup winning team and one of the greatest allrounders of the game took a sharp dig at the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the current interior minister and his political rival.

“Cricket is loved and watched by the citizens of Pakistan, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who added an unqualified official to the board to keep their control,” Imran said on his official X handle on Tuesday.

“Pakistan didn’t make it to the semis of the World Cup or the top eight in T20. We faced an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, a new low. Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets. What has changed that we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The blame lies with just one institution,” he added.