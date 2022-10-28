Rain pain at MCG again; Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each

Afghanistan's match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday.

Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on and the toss could not be held as the pitch remained under wraps.

Play was eventually called off just after 4.30pm local time, with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one-point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

The result pushed Ireland to second spot behind New Zealand on net run-rate as both teams have three points apiece with Ireland playing one match extra in Group 1 standings.