RCB Hall of Famers Gayle, AB have a ball off the field

The two Hall of Famers of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, are soaking in all the fanfare during IPL 2023, despite being away from the action this year.

The ‘Universe Boss’, who played his last IPL in a Punjab Kings shirt in 2021, and 'Mr 360', very much a RCB loyalist till last season, are part of a star-studded experts panel for Viacom 18, the official digital media rights holders, and are turning out to be favourites in the endorsement sector.

While Gayle combined with old foe Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassadors for Skipper Pipes, the South Agrican has launched an online gaming platform Fairplay.

Speaking about signing up the two legends for their promotional campaign, Siddarth Bansal, Director of Skipper Pipes said in a press release: ‘’Chris Gayle adds much-needed humour to the campaign making it memorable for the audience in India.’’

Gayle, whose take of the Gangnam dance famously wowed the cricket fans when the West Indies won the first of their two World T20 titles in 2012, has chosen to adopt his signature style during his commentary stint also – flowery jackets, breaking into jigs et al.