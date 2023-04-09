RCB Hall of Famers Gayle, AB have a ball off the field
The duo were inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame on March 26 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the day the Challengers started their official practice session
The two Hall of Famers of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, are soaking in all the fanfare during IPL 2023, despite being away from the action this year.
The ‘Universe Boss’, who played his last IPL in a Punjab Kings shirt in 2021, and 'Mr 360', very much a RCB loyalist till last season, are part of a star-studded experts panel for Viacom 18, the official digital media rights holders, and are turning out to be favourites in the endorsement sector.
While Gayle combined with old foe Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassadors for Skipper Pipes, the South Agrican has launched an online gaming platform Fairplay.
Speaking about signing up the two legends for their promotional campaign, Siddarth Bansal, Director of Skipper Pipes said in a press release: ‘’Chris Gayle adds much-needed humour to the campaign making it memorable for the audience in India.’’
Gayle, whose take of the Gangnam dance famously wowed the cricket fans when the West Indies won the first of their two World T20 titles in 2012, has chosen to adopt his signature style during his commentary stint also – flowery jackets, breaking into jigs et al.
The duo were inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame on March 26 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the day the Challengers started their official practice session. The team management retired their jerseys, 333 and 17 for the giant West Indian and the South African respectively in front of a raucous crowd, making it an emotional affair for the two legends of the team who nevertheless failed to win the championship.
Their records with the bat for RCB are telltale as to why the management hold them in such high esteem. ‘AB’ had amassed 4491 runs, including two centuries, for RCB in 156 matches spanning between 2011 and 2021. Gayle, on the other hand, logged 3163 runs, including five hundreds, in 83 Mgames for RCB between 2011 and 2017.
Meanwhile, RCB who are now seventh in the table with one win in two games, will look to return to winning ways at home against Lucknow Supergiants on Monday.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines