Ro-Ko become third Indian pair to rake up 8000 international runs

Meanwhile, Kohli has got his 78th half-century in ODIs in this innings. He smashed a total of 65 runs off 66 deliveries, which includes eight fours. Interestingly, while Kohli has been a batter with more than one thousand runs in ODIs on English soil, he is yet to score a century in ODIs in England as his last century in this format came at Cardiff back in 2011. It was the same match where former Indian Captain & Coach Rahul Dravid played his last International Cricket match for India.

The wicket of Kohli put the brakes on the scoring rate with Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson claiming three scalps each. Shreyas Iyer helped himself to another fifty when he scored 66 off 71 deliveries to be the topscorer of the Indian innings.

India, who suffered a 4-0 whitewash in their T20I series, bounced back with a six-wicket win in the first of the ODIs. The final ODI is scheduled at the Lord's on Saturday.