Rohit Sharma: No time for grace in the ruthless world of IPL?

The aftershocks of the sacking of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain on Friday evening are still being felt. While it’s a no-holds-barred mood among the Mumbai Paltan fans on social media, a cryptic post by Suryakumar Yadav on his handle has not gone unnoticed either.

A broken heart emoji by SKY, vice-captain to Rohit in the last IPL season and the stand-in T20 captain of India, is tell-tale. The world No.1 batsman in this format has been in fine nick in both the T20I series against Australia at home as well as in South Africa – and hence it’s an educated guess that his reaction comes in the wake of missing Rohit’s leadership from now on.

This comes a few weeks after a cryptic tweet by Jasprit Bumrah barely a day after new skipper Hardik Pandya completed the most sensational trading in the history of IPL – going back to his old franchise after a two-year stint with Gujarat Titans which resurrected his career. ‘’Silence is sometimes the best answer,’’ said their pace warhead, who was believed to be one of the captaincy choices for MI in future.