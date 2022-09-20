Saliva ban made permanent as ICC announces changes to playing conditions

Regarding the position of the new batter at the crease when his teammate is caught, the ICC said: "When a batter is out Caught, the new batter will come in at the end the striker was, regardless of whether the batters crossed prior to the catch being taken."

The game's governing body also said that "an incoming batter will now be required to be ready to take strike within two minutes in Tests and ODIs, while the current threshold of ninety seconds in T20Is remains unchanged."

Regarding run-outs at non-striker's end, the ICC said the playing conditions will follow "the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."

Earlier, running out a non-striker for backing up too much was considered unfair but such dismissals have often triggered heated debates on spirit of the game with several players such as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin advocating for it as a fair mode of dismissal.

Among other changes to the Playing Conditions, the ICC said some part of the striker's bat or person has to remain within the pitch and "should they venture beyond that, the umpire will call and signal Dead ball."

"Any ball which would force the batter to leave the pitch will also be called 'No ball'," it said.

The apex body also said, "any unfair and deliberate movement while the bowler is running in to bowl could now result in the umpire awarding five penalty runs to the batting side, in addition to a call of Dead ball."