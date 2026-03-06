Samson’s brilliance and Bumrah’s magic propel India to T20 World Cup final

In a scintillating display of batting audacity and bowling wizardry, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah orchestrated a thrilling seven-run victory over a gallant England, steering India into a second consecutive T20 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Samson, a symphony of strokeplay, blazed his way to a sublime 89 off just 42 deliveries, taming the formidable Jofra Archer with a mix of courage, skill, and a hint of fortune. A pivotal early reprieve — a dropped catch by Harry Brook on 15 — proved to be the turning point. From there, Samson’s willow danced like poetry in motion, hammering seven towering sixes and eight crisp fours, and carrying India to a mammoth 253 for seven — the highest total ever in a knockout encounter in the tournament’s history.

England, however, refused to bow quietly. Young sensation Jacob Bethell conjured an equally mesmerizing 105 off 48 balls, resurrecting England’s hopes after a shaky powerplay had left them reeling at 68 for three. Amidst the flurry of sixes, Tom Banton and Will Jacks launched ferocious counterattacks, and for a while, it seemed as though India’s colossal total might be under threat.