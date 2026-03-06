Samson’s brilliance and Bumrah’s magic propel India to T20 World Cup final
Samson dazzles with 89 off 42, taming Jofra Archer with skill, courage, and a touch of luck
In a scintillating display of batting audacity and bowling wizardry, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah orchestrated a thrilling seven-run victory over a gallant England, steering India into a second consecutive T20 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
Samson, a symphony of strokeplay, blazed his way to a sublime 89 off just 42 deliveries, taming the formidable Jofra Archer with a mix of courage, skill, and a hint of fortune. A pivotal early reprieve — a dropped catch by Harry Brook on 15 — proved to be the turning point. From there, Samson’s willow danced like poetry in motion, hammering seven towering sixes and eight crisp fours, and carrying India to a mammoth 253 for seven — the highest total ever in a knockout encounter in the tournament’s history.
England, however, refused to bow quietly. Young sensation Jacob Bethell conjured an equally mesmerizing 105 off 48 balls, resurrecting England’s hopes after a shaky powerplay had left them reeling at 68 for three. Amidst the flurry of sixes, Tom Banton and Will Jacks launched ferocious counterattacks, and for a while, it seemed as though India’s colossal total might be under threat.
Yet, when the pressure mounted, it was Bumrah, the magician of the death overs, who weaved his spell. His incisive slow cutters and unerring control restricted England to 246/7, ensuring the defending champions would taste victory once more. Axar Patel’s acrobatics in the deep, including a breathtaking backward-running catch, punctuated India’s clinical fielding performance, turning potential match-turners into moments of despair for England.
India’s innings had been a masterclass in dominance. Samson, after silencing last year’s nemesis Archer, shared a scintillating 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, racing to 119 for two in 10 overs. Shivam Dube’s fiery cameo of 43 off 25 further accelerated the onslaught, as the Indian batsmen unleashed a torrent of boundaries, punishing every wayward delivery. Archer, in a night to forget, conceded 61 runs in four overs, while England’s attempts to wrest control back proved futile.
As the final overs approached, India’s bowlers rose to the occasion. Bumrah’s final over conceded just six runs, and Shivam Dube defended 30 runs in the last over, ensuring the young Bethell’s valiant innings ended in heartbreak with a run-out.
With this victory, India now awaits a titanic clash against New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday — a showdown that promises to be a fitting climax to a tournament defined by brilliance, nerve, and sheer cricketing artistry.
With PTI inputs