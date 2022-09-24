Scenario practice and specific training help Dinesh Karthik perfect his role as a finisher

On Friday, DK revealed how he prepares for such eventualities in which he may have to set in to bat with only 6-7 deliveries to play and score the maximum runs possible in that situation.



He said he does "scenario practice" in which he sets himself a target like 20 runs from six balls and then goes about achieving it.



"Look, over a period of time, I have been practicing for this. I have been doing this for RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) now and am happy to be doing it here also. It's a consistent routine over time and in the off-time," Dinesh Karthik said in the post-match press conference after India's six-wicket win against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium at Jamtha near here.



He said among the specific training, he does the scenario practice and training specific to the situations so as to keep himself ready for blasting 30-40-odd runs in quick time.



"I do a lot of scenario practices and Vikram paaji (Vikram Rathour, batting consultant) and Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid, head coach), have been accommodative of how I practice, which shots I want to practice. So, I have been very specific, I don't practice too much and I try and keep it as specific as possible," said DK after the match on Friday.